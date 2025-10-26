  • home icon
  • Dave Roberts spills chilling remarks from Yoshinobu Yamamoto before dominating with a complete game in World Series Game 2

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 26, 2025 05:28 GMT
LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts offered an insight into Yoshinobu Yamamoto's winning mentality before he even took the mound in World Series Game 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Japanese ace went on to pitch his second straight complete game in the postseason, a rare feat only did by Curt Schilling in 2001 since the Wild Card era. He allowed four hits and only one earned run while registering eight strikeouts.

"Yeah, he was just locked in tonight," Roberts said in the post game interview. As he said before the series, losing is not an option. And he had that look tonight."
Roberts also shed light on Yamamoto being thrown into a similar situation during his time playing in Japan and the WBC.

"He's pitched in huge ballgames in Japan," Roberts said. "He's pitched in the WBC. And players that carry the weight of a country on their shoulders, that's pressure. And so I just feel that part of his DNA is to perform at a high level in big spots, control his heartbeat, and just continue to make pitches. So I mean, he could have thrown another 30, 40 pitches tonight."
All Roberts had to do was enjoy the right-hander spin magic from the mound. The Dodgers skipper added:

"For me, it's a lot of fun to root for a guy. And you feel good about leaving a guy like that in. He's done it in back-to-back games. And he's done it in back-to-back postseason games."
Yoshinobu Yamamoto sheds light into his second straigh complete game

Yoshinobu Yamamoto came through for the Dodgers, throwing a gem that takes us back 24 years. After the game, Yamamoto spoke about the itchy start but once he was finally warmed up, his command improved, and the rest is history.

"Early on in the first inning, I was kind of throwing with unnecessary tension, but I adjusted and then was able to execute my pitches," Yamamoto said via translator. "I started feeling warmed up and then got into my groove."

The World Series is going to LA, tied 1-1. The Blue Jays will send Max Scherzer on the mound for Game 3, while the Dodgers will rely on Tyler Glasnow to help them take the lead.

Edited by Krutik Jain
