David Bell Extension: Exploring the contract details of Reds manager after new 3-year deal

The Cincinnati Reds announced on Friday that they have given a three-year contract extension to manager David Bell in the midst of a surprisingly good season.

The Reds currently sit in second place in the NL Central table and are in contention for a spot in the postseason. The extension will see Bell remain in his office through the 2026 season.

David Bell is a former MLB player who played for several teams during his career. After hanging up his cleats, he was hired by the Chicago Cubs as a coach and then moved to the St. Louis Cardinals, where he coached from 2014 to 2017.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2019, the Reds hired Bell as their manager and he has been there since then.

Bell and the Reds have had a surprisingly good season in the MLB so far. Expectations were not very high for the team ahead of the season but they now find themselves in contention for a spot in the postseason.

Bell gambled on several rookie players to make the jump to the major leagues and most of them have paid off.

David Bell and the Cincinnati Reds are on course for a postseason appearance

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell has exceeded the expectations of fans and analysts across the MLB this season. He has put his faith in the team's farm system and given several young rookies the opportunity to make a mark in the major leagues.

This has led to the rise of players like Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Andrew Abbott, Spencer Steer and Christian Encarnacion-Strand. They now find themselves in second place in their division with a 57-48 record so far.