  • David Ortiz drops truth bomb on Derek Jeter about Yankees’ playoff hopes

David Ortiz drops truth bomb on Derek Jeter about Yankees’ playoff hopes

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 06, 2025 01:35 GMT
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn
David Ortiz drops truth bomb on Derek Jeter about Yankees’ playoff hopes - Source: Imagn

The New York Yankees are on the brink of elimination from the postseason after consecutive defeats against the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series.

A 13-7 loss in Game 2 on Sunday has left the Yankees with all to do, and MLB icon Derek Jeter is not giving up on his former team yet. However, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz dropped a truth bomb on the Yankees' chances of a comeback.

During the postgame show on MLB on Fox, Ortiz gabe a reality check to the Yankees, saying:

“The only chance the Yankees have is if you (Derek Jeter), Mo, Andy and A-Rod come back and play”
Jeter and Alex Rodriguez are part of the Panel and were with the team when the Yankees last won the World Series in 2009. The Bronx Bombers' World Series drought is expected to continue after their disastrous ALDS outings.

The Yankees have conceded 23 runs in the two games of the division series, the most by the franchise after two postseason games in a series.

The Blue Jays offense was on fire against the Yankees pitching staff and All-Star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came good on his blockbuster contract after smashing the first postseason grand slam of his career.

It was also the first postseason grand slam in the Blue Jays history as the AL West winners put one foot in the championship series after taking a 2-0 lead in the ALDS.

Blue Jays rookie leaves Yankees hitters in a stranglehold with historic outing

While the Blue Jays offense was relentless, scoring 12 runs in the first five innings on Sunday, rookie ace Trey Yesavage had the Yankees hitters in a stranglehold.

Yesavage pitched 5.1 scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts, making history by not allowing a single hit in his first postseason start of his career. The Yankees scored seven runs after his exit, but it was a little too late as the Blue Jays held on to claim their second consecutive win.

The Yankees have all to do as they travel back to the Bronx with hopes of keeping themselves in the postseason with a Game 3 win.

