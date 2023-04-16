David Peralta, the newly recruited veteran of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has proved to be quite an important component for the team. The outfielder hit a walkoff two-run single to win a crucial game for the Dodgers against the Cubs.

David Peralta has spent most of his time in the major league with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Initially having started in the minor leagues with independent baseball, he signed with the D'Backs in 2013 and established himself as a leader in the dug out. Over nine seasons with the franchise, Peralta hit 110 home runs along with 438 RBIs.

In the middle of last season, Peralta was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays, where he earned his 1000th career hit. He hit .251/.316/.415 with 12 home runs, 30 doubles, and a 104 wRC+ in 134 games for the Diamondbacks and Rays in 2022. After his contract expired, the 35-year-old veteran became a free agent.

Eventually, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed him just days before the full squad workout for Spring Training this year. The one-year contract was worth $6.5 million and $1.5 million in bonues - $500,000 for each of 90, 120, and 150 days on the active roster. In the eleven games Peralta played before Saturday's game, he had five hits and 2 RBIs to his name.

David Peralta: Walk-off hero against the Cubs

In a relatively quiet encounter at the Dodger Stadium, David Peralta's two-run walk-off single decided the game for the Dodgers, who won 2-1 against the Cubs.

After eight scoreless innings, James Outman and Miguel Vargas found themselves in scoring positions in the ninth at bases two and three. In came Peralta, who hit a single to right field, enough for both of them to score as Vargas scampered home for the go-ahead and walk-off run.

