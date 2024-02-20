David Peralta Free Agency Update: Former Dodgers outfielder reportedly agrees Cubs contract following injury struggles

According to reports, free-agent outfielder David Peralta has recently signed a minor-league deal with the Chicago Cubs. The agreement was reached on Monday, adding a veteran presence to the team’s roster for the upcoming spring training.

The 36-year-old slugger underwent flexor tendon surgery on his left arm back in October, which generates uncertainty about the status of his recovery. Despite the questions, the Cubs are hopeful that Peralta will be ready to compete for a spot on the Opening Day Roster as a left-handed bench-bat.

David Peralta is coming off a challenging year with the Los Angeles Dodgers

David Peralta’s tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2023 saw its fair share of challenges. Having signed a $6.5 million free-agent agreement with the team the previous winter, he struggled through what turned out to be one of the toughest seasons in his MLB career.

With a batting line of .259/.294/.381 and 82 wRC+ over 422 plate appearances, Peralta faced difficulties, particularly after the All-Star break.

The veteran outfielder’s performance seemed to take a dip in the second half of the season, hitting just .231/.259/.319 with a 54 wRC+ in 59 games. This decline could potentially be linked to the left elbow injury that eventually led to his flexor tendon surgery.

Peralta’s signing with the Chicago Cubs brings an end to his brief stint with the Dodgers, finding a new home with a minor-league deal and a non-roster invitation to spring training. The Cubs will likely assess Peralta’s recovery and performance during the spring camp before making decisions about his role in the regular season.

For now, Cubs fans can anticipate seeing David Peralta in action during spring training, where he will look to prove his fitness and contribute as a valuable left-handed option off the bench for the upcoming season.

