David Robertson Contract: Veteran closer's deal with the Rangers, explored

The Texas Rangers have bolstered their bullpen by signing veteran reliever David Robertson to a one-year contract worth around $11.5 million, pending his physical according to insider Jeff Passan. The deal includes a $5 million salary for the 2024 season, along with a $7 million mutual option for 2025, with a $1.5 million buyout. Additionally, there is $1 million per year in deferred money from 2027-31.

Expand Tweet

Robertson, a 15-year veteran, spent the 2023 season with the New York Mets before being traded to the Miami Marlins midseason. He recorded 78 strikeouts, a 3.03 ERA, and 18 saves during the year. The right-handed reliever has accumulated 175 saves in his career and established himself as one of the premier closers in baseball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since making his debut in 2008, Robertson has had two stints with the New York Yankees, played three seasons with the Chicago White Sox, and had brief tenures with the Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, Mets, Marlins, and now the Rangers.

David Robertson will join Jose Leclerc as a closer for the Texas Rangers.

The Texas Rangers, coming off a World Series victory, were in need of bullpen depth following the departures of Aroldis Chapman and Will Smith. Robertson, known for his reliability in late-inning situations, will join a bullpen that includes Josh Sborz and Jose Leclerc.

David Robertson will join Jose Leclerc and Josh Sborz to provide much needed depth in the Rangers’ bullpen following the departure of Aroldis Chapman and Will Smith.

David Robertson’s addition comes after the Rangers showcased resilience in their bullpen during the 2023 postseason, ultimately securing their first World Series title. The 38-year-old righty, with his wealth of experience and impressive track record, is expected to play a key role in fortifying the Rangers’ bullpen and maintaining their competitiveness in late-game situations.

As the Rangers prepare for the upcoming season, the signing of David Robertson adds a proven reliever to their roster, addressing a crucial aspect of their pitching arsenal and further solidifying their quest for continued success in the MLB.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.