David Robertson Update: Rangers in agreement with veteran reliever for 1-year deal 

The Texas Rangers have strengthened their bullpen by reportedly reaching an agreement with veteran right-handed reliever David Robertson on a one-year contract, worth around $11-12 million, pending a physical. Robertson, a 15-year veteran, split the previous season between the New York Mets and Miami Marlins, posting a commendable 3.03 ERA in 65 1/3 innings pitched.

Expand Tweet

The addition of Robertson brings a wealth of experience to the Rangers‘ bullpen, having accumulated 175 career saves. In 2023, he recorded a 1.7 WAR, surpassing any relief pitcher in Texas last season. His impressive 82.4% save percentage outshone notable closers like Will Smith, Aroldis Chapman and Jose Leclerc.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A former All-Star and World Series champion with the New York Yankees in 2009, Robertson’s career spans eight different teams since 2015. Despite missing significant portions of the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to injury and undergoing Tommy John surgery, Robertson experienced a late-career resurgence with a 2.72 ERS in 129 innings pitched from 2022-23

Robertson’s postseason pedigree also adds value to the Rangers’ bullpen, as only Boston’s Kenley Jansen and Aroldis Chapman have thrown more playoff innings among active relief pitchers. His career 3.04 ERA in 47 1/3 postseason innings reflects his reliability in high-pressure situations.

David Robertson's signing makes Rangers bullpen one of the strongest in MLB

The reported signing of the Alabama native addresses a significant weakness in the Texas Rangers bullpen, which ranked among the worst in baseball last season with a 4.77 ERA. Robertson’s presence provides manager Bruce Bochy with another late-inning option alongside Jose Leclerc, Josh Sborz and Kirby Yates, solidifying a more formidable relief staff.

Robertson’s presence provides the Rangers with another late-inning option alongside Jose Leclerc, Josh Sborz, and Kirby Yates, solidifying a more formidable relief staff.

To accommodate Robertson on the 40-man roster, the Rangers will need to make necessary roster adjustments. This move marks the fourth major league contract signing for the club this winter, following additions such as Tyler Mahle, Kirby Yates and Andrew Knizner.

As the Rangers prepare for the upcoming MLB season, the acquisition of David Robertson sends a clear message of their commitment to building a competitive and reliable bullpen capable of supporting their pursuit of success in the 2024 campaign.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.