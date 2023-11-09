New President of Baseball Operations of the New York Mets David Stearns reassured fans on Wednesday after confirming that Pete Alonso is still a part of the team's future. The star slugger's current deal runs until the end of the 2024 season and is expected to sign a new contract in the offseason. Stearns made it clear as soon as he took office in October that Alonso is a big part of his plans and reiterated that to the media once again.

Pete Alonso was selected by the New York Mets in the 2016 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2019. He had an exceptional first season with the Mets, finishing as the MLB home run leader, NL RBI leader and NL Rookie of the Year. The young first baseman is no doubt one of their best talents and it is no wonder that Stearns is eager to extend his contract.

While the Mets ultimately had a disappointing season in the MLB this year, Alonso was one of the few players who showed glimpses of what's possible. However, with the largest payrolled team crashing out of postseason qualification, there have been many rumors that Alonso may be looking to make a move. Thus, Stearns was quick to dismiss any such rumors and confirmed that the club is confident that the slugger will start at first base on opening day next year.

“I don’t anticipate him getting traded," said Stearns.

David Stearns opens up about meeting with Pete Alonso's agent Scott Boras

Scott Boras is undoubtedly the biggest baseball agent in the major leagues right now, and he has had a busy week in the MLB General Managers meeting. New York Mets' President of Baseball Operations David Stearns spoke to the media on Wednesday and said that he had had a productive meeting with Boras, even calling it "fun".

Among the many baseball stars that Boras represents is first baseman Pete Alonso. Despite contradictory rumors, the club and the player both seem willing to sign a new contract that would see Alonso in New York beyond 2024. However, the Mets will not be able to hang on to him much longer if they don't see some success next year.