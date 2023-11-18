David Stearns looks to rope in a familiar face as Mets close in on Astros' hiring director Kris Gross

Kris Gross has been with the Houston Astros for the past 12 seasons. He got his start as the team's West Coast Supervisor in 2012. In 2020, he was promoted to the club's Amateur Scouting role, overseeing the Astros' Domestic Scouting operation with much success.

The Houston Astros have produced the most players via draft since Gross became a part of the organization's scouting staff. However, he will serve the New York Mets in the coming year as new reports have come in suggesting the Mets have hired the Astros' hiring director Kris Gross.

Gross has served multiple roles in the Houston Astros' front office. From being the club’s West Coast Supervisor to National Supervisor and Domestic Scouting Supervisor along with handling the Amateur Scouting of the club, he drafted many notable MLB players. Jeremy Peña, Hunter Brown, Garrett Stubbs, Jake Meyers and Korey Lee are some of the picks drafted by Gross.

President of Baseball Operations for the New York Mets David Stearns hired Kris Gross to overlook the Mets' scouting department. Stearns was also a part of the Astros organization as an assistant general manager in the 2012 season when Gross was appointed as the West Coast Supervisor. Therefore, Stearns and Gross have some connection in the past.

Kris Gross' short baseball stint and personal life

Gross represented the Houston Astros during their World Series Championships in 2017 and 2022 in a front-office role. Gross has also played professional baseball in his life; however, he has not played in Major League Baseball. Gross was a part of the Chicago Cubs minor league system for three seasons from 2003 to 2005 but failed to make it to the major league.

However, he excelled at scouting and has been part of the Houston Astros since 2012 and will share his experience with the Mets.

Gross completed his Bachelor of Arts in Business from the University of New Mexico, where he played baseball for his college. Gross has a residence in Houston and shares his home with his wife Blair and their two children.

