Former New York Yankees pitcher David Wells is aware that Alex Rodriguez has a public relations problem. Rodriguez is rumored to be unpopular among his former players, ex-teammates, and some quarters of fans.

Wells learned that Rodriguez had named several players to federal investigators on Thursday's episode of "Foul Territory," and pulled no punches in his comments:

"That’s not good. that will come back to bite you in the a** tenfold, nobody likes a rat. You always lie your way out of everything until you get caught and then you got to come clean.”

An article on Wednesday revealed additional facts regarding a January 2014 encounter between former New York Yankees pitcher Alex Rodriguez and federal investigators. During this, Rodriguez provided the identities of many other MLB players who were collaborating with Biogenesis founder Anthony Bosch to obtain performance-enhancing drugs.

After the "Foul Territory" hosts explained what was in the World Wide Leader's reports, the 21-year veteran pitcher compared it to what steroid user Jose Canseco did. Canseco published books listing alleged steroid users in 2005 and 2008. Canseco even alleged that he introduced Rodriguez to a steroid dealer.

“That’s kind of allegedly what Canseco did when he wasn’t getting all the recognition and then he started dropping names and all that — allegedly,” Wells said.

Wells said that he wouldn’t have done the same, even though he was against steroid use:

“Steroids is a different subject because that does enhance you. That does make you stronger. But for the guys that were injured and it was under a doctor’s supervision I don’t think I’d have a problem with it.

“All the guys that did it and were lying about it saying they never did it, you know they did it. But it’s like, what the hell? I’m a code guy, I won’t throw anybody under the bus. You just live and learn with it and I know what I did in my career, so I’m all right with it.”

Background on Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez, also known as "A-Rod," is a former baseball shortstop and third baseman. He played 22 seasons in the MLB for the Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees.

Rodriguez was a noted power hitter who was considered one of the greatest talents in the history of the sport. His career has been overshadowed by his use of performance-enhancing drugs.