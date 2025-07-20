David Wright’s wife Molly Beers moved to tears during emotional tribute at Mets' jersey retirement ceremony

Former New York Mets third baseman David Wright was immortalized at Citi Field on Saturday as he was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame and his No. 5 jersey was retired.
Wright made his MLB debut with the Mets in July 2004 against the Montreal Expos and played for the team for more than a decade. Although the latter stages of his career were marred by injuries, the former infielder remained a fan favorite during his career.
The seven-time All-Star delivered a heartfelt speech at Citi Field ahead of the Mets' game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. While he addressed the support from his former teammates and fans during the speech, he also acknowledged his wife Molly Beers, moving her to tears. Wright said (6:00 onwards):
"I find a continuation of that same structured support system with a wife named Molly who partners with you, who takes that same work ethic and goal-setting mentality into life after baseball, in particular parenting. All while becoming a very mediocre soccer, softball, and baseball coach. To your three kids, Olivia, Madison and Brooks."
After reportedly dating for years, Wright and Molly announced their engagement in January 2013. Later in December, the duo tied the knot in California. They share two daughters and a son.
David Wright admits he gave it all despite World Series heartbreak
Despite being one of the most productive Mets players during his tenure, David Wright failed in his quest to bring the World Series to Queens. He helped the team to the 2015 World Series but were defeated by the Kansas City Royals in five games.
“I never accomplished my goal of bringing a World Series back to Queens,” Wright told the crowd.“But I promise you, I gave it everything I had and wanted it just as badly as you did.
"And I think this fan base recognized that and was willing to genuinely have my back and support — support me unconditionally through the good and the bad, and for that, I will always be thankful.”
David Wright's No. 5 joined No. 41 (Tom Seaver), No. 31 (Mike Piazza), No. 36 (Jerry Koosman), No. 17 (Keith Hernandez), No. 24 (Willie Mays), No. 16 (Dwight Gooden) and No. 18 (Darryl Strawberry) as the other jerseys retired at the ballpark.