David Wright’s wife Molly Beers moved to tears during emotional tribute at Mets' jersey retirement ceremony

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 20, 2025 08:32 GMT
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets - Source: Imagn

Former New York Mets third baseman David Wright was immortalized at Citi Field on Saturday as he was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame and his No. 5 jersey was retired.

Wright made his MLB debut with the Mets in July 2004 against the Montreal Expos and played for the team for more than a decade. Although the latter stages of his career were marred by injuries, the former infielder remained a fan favorite during his career.

The seven-time All-Star delivered a heartfelt speech at Citi Field ahead of the Mets' game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. While he addressed the support from his former teammates and fans during the speech, he also acknowledged his wife Molly Beers, moving her to tears. Wright said (6:00 onwards):

"I find a continuation of that same structured support system with a wife named Molly who partners with you, who takes that same work ethic and goal-setting mentality into life after baseball, in particular parenting. All while becoming a very mediocre soccer, softball, and baseball coach. To your three kids, Olivia, Madison and Brooks."
After reportedly dating for years, Wright and Molly announced their engagement in January 2013. Later in December, the duo tied the knot in California. They share two daughters and a son.

David Wright admits he gave it all despite World Series heartbreak

Despite being one of the most productive Mets players during his tenure, David Wright failed in his quest to bring the World Series to Queens. He helped the team to the 2015 World Series but were defeated by the Kansas City Royals in five games.

“I never accomplished my goal of bringing a World Series back to Queens,” Wright told the crowd.“But I promise you, I gave it everything I had and wanted it just as badly as you did.
"And I think this fan base recognized that and was willing to genuinely have my back and support — support me unconditionally through the good and the bad, and for that, I will always be thankful.”

David Wright's No. 5 joined No. 41 (Tom Seaver), No. 31 (Mike Piazza), No. 36 (Jerry Koosman), No. 17 (Keith Hernandez), No. 24 (Willie Mays), No. 16 (Dwight Gooden) and No. 18 (Darryl Strawberry) as the other jerseys retired at the ballpark.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

