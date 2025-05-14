Days after 2 homer game vs Tigers, Corey Seager met with major setback

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager has been placed on the 10-day injured list after missing several days of action due to a right hamstring strain. The move, retroactive to Sunday, was officially announced on Tuesday.

Seager last appeared in a game on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, where he delivered a stellar performance, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs scored, and three RBIs.

On Sunday, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy hinted at the possibility of the IL stint while discussing Seager’s injury (via MLB.com):

“It is obviously discouraging, frustrating, but at the same time, we know he’ll be back… We want to make sure that this thing is healed up. We don’t want him playing at 75, 80 percent. It could be [more than 10 days]. I don’t know for sure.”

The team activated catcher Kyle Higashioka from the injured list in a corresponding move.

Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy expresses Corey Seager’s importance for the team

Corey Seager began his Major League career in 2015 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he built a stellar resume before eventually joining the Texas Rangers after the 2021 season.

He signed a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Rangers in December 2021. Since arriving in Texas, Seager has continued to shine, earning All-Star selections consistently since 2022 and claiming the 2023 World Series MVP title.

The 31-year-old is a vital part of the Rangers franchise, and following his recent injury struggles, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy candidly emphasized Seager’s importance to the team (via MLB.com):

“He’s going to try to play. He knows what he means to our club. ... We just want to get him right to where we don’t have to play him once or twice and [then] give him a couple days off. Just get him back to being able to go out there pretty much every day. He’s so important to this club. We have a lot of baseball left, and now’s the time to do that.”

So far in the 2025 season, Corey Seager has appeared in 26 games, hitting six home runs and driving in 12 RBIs. He has also drawn seven walks, scored 15 runs, and holds a .300 batting average.

