Days before Jackie Chan's film's US premiere, Bobby Miller’s girlfriend Natalie Loureda turns heads with Karate pose at Times Square

Action hero Jackie Chan is once again ready to take U.S. fans by storm with his latest movie Karate Kid: Legends, which is only three days from being released on Friday. With just few days remaining, the anticipation is already high among people in Times Square, including Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda.

Ad

The MMA fighter and actress made a statement post this week in the heart of Manhattan. She posed confidently beneath a towering Karate Kid billboard. She wore a dark mini-dress paired with knee-high boots and a sleek leather jacket. In one of the photos, she was clicked in a karate pose.

“Times Square looks good with a little karate in it,” Loureda captioned the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

The film initially premiered on May 8 in Mexico City and now it will hit the theatres in North America. Moreover, the film was supposed to be released a year earlier on June 7, 2024, but due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, it got delayed to Dec. 13.

Bobby Miller's girlfriend Natalie Loureda promotes self-defense among women

While Bobby Miller impresses fans with his doing on the baseball mound, Natalie Loureda has evolved into a social media influencer, especially among martial arts enthusiasts as she uses her podcast "Rolling with the Punches" to provide expert commentary on everything related to the sport.

Ad

Moreover, she also uses her platform to inspire to learn self-defense. Two days ago, Loureda uploaded a small clip where she was in a white karate gear, blowing some air punches while highlighting the fact that every woman should learn self-defense.

"Women should learn self defense," the overlay text read.

Ad

Loureda's family background is deeply rooted in martial arts. In Miami, Florida, her father operated a taekwondo dojo where she learned the first steps into the sport before achieving a black belt and representing the U.S. National Team's inaugural Cadet Team.

Meanwhile, on the baseball front, it's good news for Bobby Miller since the Dodgers recalled him in the wake of multiple injuries to starters. This season, Miller has given up seven runs in five innings, and in Triple-A, he has posted a 5.87 ERA.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More