Days after Kike Hernandez stood up for immigrants, Dodgers set to aid the community amid ICE raids in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernández broke his silence last weekend, posting a heartfelt message concerning the militarized ICE raids sweeping Los Angeles neighborhoods.
Amid the raging protest against authorities, the LA organization announced that on Thursday, they will unveil concrete plans to support local immigrant communities hardest hit by the enforcement actions.
Jack Harris of the LA Times wrote:
"Tomorrow, the Dodgers will announce their plans for assistance to immigrant communities impacted by the recent events in Los Angeles, per a team spokesperson."
The gesture from the Dodgers isn't surprising given that their fan base consists of over 40% Latino.
Though details remain under wraps, the Dodgers are looking forward to arranging the following initiatives:
- Legal clinics
- Mental health and child support services
- Fundraising partnerships with local nonprofits
- Educational outreach to help impacted families navigate legal challenges
These efforts would align with what other Los Angeles teams, Angel City FC and LAFC, have already done. The former club produced shirts that read “Immigrant City Football Club” during their games over the past weeks.
The ICE raids, which began on June 6, have led to over 100 arrests in parts of LA, including the Fashion District and Westlake. This has caused city-wide unrest, with the States deploying National Guard to take control of the situation.
Dodgers' Kike Hernandez calls out against ICE raids being carried out
While many players have refrained from commenting on the situation, Kike Hernandez aired his thoughts on the escaltaing situation on social media. Last week, he posted on social media, calling out authorities to treat immigrants with "respect, dignity and human rights."
In a lengthy caption, he said:
"I may not be Born & Raised, but this city adopted me as one of their own. I am saddened and infuriated by what’s happening in our country and our city. Los Angeles and Dodger fans have welcomed me, supported me and shown me nothing but kindness and love.
"This is my second home. And I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights."
Singer Nezza took one step ahead and performed “The Star‑Spangled Banner” in Spanish at Dodger Stadium as a protest.