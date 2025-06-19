Days after Kike Hernandez stood up for immigrants, Dodgers set to aid the community amid ICE raids in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Kiké Hernández broke his silence last weekend, posting a heartfelt message concerning the militarized ICE raids sweeping Los Angeles neighborhoods.

Amid the raging protest against authorities, the LA organization announced that on Thursday, they will unveil concrete plans to support local immigrant communities hardest hit by the enforcement actions.

Jack Harris of the LA Times wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Tomorrow, the Dodgers will announce their plans for assistance to immigrant communities impacted by the recent events in Los Angeles, per a team spokesperson."

Expand Tweet

Trending

The gesture from the Dodgers isn't surprising given that their fan base consists of over 40% Latino.

Though details remain under wraps, the Dodgers are looking forward to arranging the following initiatives:

Legal clinics

Mental health and child support services

Fundraising partnerships with local nonprofits

Educational outreach to help impacted families navigate legal challenges

These efforts would align with what other Los Angeles teams, Angel City FC and LAFC, have already done. The former club produced shirts that read “Immigrant City Football Club” during their games over the past weeks.

The ICE raids, which began on June 6, have led to over 100 arrests in parts of LA, including the Fashion District and Westlake. This has caused city-wide unrest, with the States deploying National Guard to take control of the situation.

Dodgers' Kike Hernandez calls out against ICE raids being carried out

While many players have refrained from commenting on the situation, Kike Hernandez aired his thoughts on the escaltaing situation on social media. Last week, he posted on social media, calling out authorities to treat immigrants with "respect, dignity and human rights."

In a lengthy caption, he said:

"I may not be Born & Raised, but this city adopted me as one of their own. I am saddened and infuriated by what’s happening in our country and our city. Los Angeles and Dodger fans have welcomed me, supported me and shown me nothing but kindness and love.

"This is my second home. And I cannot stand to see our community being violated, profiled, abused and ripped apart. ALL people deserve to be treated with respect, dignity and human rights."

Singer Nezza took one step ahead and performed “The Star‑Spangled Banner” in Spanish at Dodger Stadium as a protest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More