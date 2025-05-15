Days after Mike Trout’s IL stint, Angels lose star closer to season-ending surgery

The Los Angeles Angels suffered an injury setback after star slugger Mike Trout suffered a knee issue last month. Trout has been out of action since April 30 and the Angels received another huge blow this week.
The Angels lost star reliever Ben Joyce for the rest of the season after he underwent shoulder surgery. Joyce was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 11 due to shoulder inflammation.
However, his recovery didn't go according to plan as Joyce was transferred to the 60-day injured list last week.
“We never had surgery on our mind. It just happened,” manager Ron Washington said. “... It’s the same reaction I had when we first lost him. That could’ve been an asset. Now we know we don’t have that asset, at least this year.”
Ben Joyce played five games this season before his season-ending shoulder surgery. The hard-throwing closer suffered a similar injury at the end of last season as his season ended prematurely in September due to shoulder inflammation.
Mike Trout shared update on injury recovery
While Ben Joyce is out for the season, three-time MVP Mike Trout is slowly moving towards a return. Trout has been on the 10-day injured list since May 2 due to a bone injury in his left knee.
Last week, Trout shared an update on his recovery.
“It’s been great,” Trout said. “I was worried in the beginning, but the sharpness I was feeling after that day in Seattle is gone. The biggest thing is just running. I knew swinging wouldn’t bother me. It feels good. I don’t really feel anything. Just progressing to start running.”
However, the 11-time All-Star doesn't have a return date in mind as he continues his recovery. He leads the team in home runs (nine) and RBIs (18) despite being on the sidelines for more than two weeks.