Days before trial for human trafficking, Wander Franco sends cryptic message

Controversial Rays infielder Wander Franco recently posted a cryptic message ahead of his trial on June 2. The 2023 All-Star is facing up to 20 years in jail on charges of human trafficking, sexual abuse, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

In the post, Franco included a Bible verse from the book of Genesis in the caption in Spanish while showcasing his positive outlook as he was grinning in the photo.

"You intended to harm me, but God intended it all for good. He brought me to this position so I could save the lives of many people."

Franco, who was 21 years old in December 2022, allegedly had a relationship with a 14-year-old girl. Upon the unraveling of the issue, Franco has not played since August 2023 and has been placed on MLB's restricted list since July 2024 without pay.

After what was a promising start to his career in 2021, the Rays immediately locked in the Dominican for the long-run after an unprecedented 11-year, $182 million extension in November of his maiden season. Knowing the frugal reputation of the Rays when it comes to contracts, the team certainly valued Franco and saw the shortstop as the franchise's next cornerstone.

After a delay of almost six months as the original scheduled trial was on December 12, 2024, Franco's case will finally be heard in a week's time. In a different case, the Rays shortstop also faces charges for illegal possession of a firearm in November 2024 after guns were drawn during an altercation.

Wander Franco's career stats

Wander Franco had a decent start to his MLB career in 2021. He was primarily used a shortstop, although at times, rotated to third base and second base. Franco posted a .288/.347/.463 batting line with an OPS of .810 with seven home runs and 39 RBI in 70 games for the club. This would land him in third place of the AL Rookie of the Year voting that was won by teammate Randy Arrozarena.

After a decent 2022 season batting at .277, he would earn his first All-Star selection in the following year. Franco generated a 5.4 bWAR while batting .281/.344/.475 with an OPS of .819 with 17 home runs and 58 RBI as he became the Rays' everyday shortstop.

