"Definetely closer rather than far away" - Gerrit Cole shares positive update on his possible return from IL after first rehab start 

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is making his way back into the majors after being placed on a 60-day injured list one week away from Opening Day due to right elbow inflammation. On Tuesday, Cole made his first rehab start for AA Somerset Patriots, where he pitched 3.1 shutout innings.

Cole struck out five hitters and issued no walk in his start against the Hartford Yard Goats, a Colorado Rockies affiliate. He threw 45 pitches, on which he allowed only two hits. His fastball looked good as it touched 97 mph.

After the game, Cole interacted with reporters who asked if he felt closer to returning:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Definitely close," he said. "I'm not sure how many more we'll need but definitely closer rather than farther away. It should be right around the corner here."

Trending

Expand Tweet

“Thought it was really fun overall," Cole said after his start. "Felt great to get back out there and get in the flow of things."

Ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Minnesota Twins, Yankees manager Aaron Boones said Cole will at least throw 40-50 pitches and will need "few rehab" outings before he is called up. Though there is no specific return date, Cole thinks he can be back as early as this month.

Yankees in no mood to rush Gerrit Cole back into majors

MLB: Cleveland Indians at New York Yankees

Before his rehab started, Gerrit Cole threw just over 40 pitches last Thursday at the team’s complex in Tampa, Florida. For Boone, he wants Cole to take as much time as he'd like before having him touchdown in the majors:

“I try not to get ahead of myself with it,” Boone said. “Let’s just keep checking boxes, keep moving the needle. Ever since he got shut down, I feel like it’s moved in a good direction the whole way. It’s just about continuing to move toward that point.”

A week ago, the Yankees (43-19) were thinking about making space for Gerrit Cole in the rotation, but now it seems a spot has opened up after Clarke Schmidt suffered a right lat strain, putting him on a 15-day injured list.

It could take at least 4-6 weeks before he can start throwing again, and by then they could have Cole ready to take his spot in the rotation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback