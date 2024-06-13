"Definitely feels like I’m in a better spot” – Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo optimistic after hitting first home run since May 10

It's been a rollercoaster season for New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo. After starting the year slowly, Rizzo heated up at the end of April, claiming the AL Player of the Month Award in the process. However, since winning the award, the veteran slugger has been in a slump that he has struggled to get himself out of.

Well, things have started to turn around at the plate for Anthony Rizzo. The New York Yankees first baseman saw some life in his bat during Thursday's loss to the Kansas City Royals. Rizzo launched a solo home run in the 8th inning, which was his first since May 10th.

This may be an encouraging sign from Rizzo, who believes that things may be turning around for him at the plate.

"Definitely feels like I’m in a better spot," Rizzo told reporters after Thursday's loss. "It's just about one day at a time and one at bat at a time."

It has been a rough year so far for the three-time All-Star. Although he has remained healthy (appearing in 67 games this year) Rizzo has struggled to produce at the level he had earlier in his career. Rizzo owns a .233 batting average with 8 home runs and 27 RBIs.

Anthony Rizzo's struggles have led some to believe that the Yankees could look for help on the trade market

Even though Rizzo hit an important home run for the New York Yankees on Thursday afternoon, it does not erase some of his issues throughout the season. This has led many experts to believe that the Bronx Bombers could look to acquire another first baseman on the trade market.

There are a number of potential trade candidates who could be viewed as upgrades to Rizzo at this point of the season. Some of the names that have been linked to the Yankees include Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Josh Bell of the Miami Marlins, and Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals.

"Could you see the Yankees trading for Alonso, Vladdy, or Josh Bell?" - @MustacheCole

There is plenty of time to go before the trade deadline, but the Yankees are expected to be active. It remains to be seen if Anthony Rizzo's home run is a sign of things to come or if the club will need help from outside the organization.

