"Definitely still mad" - Jack Flaherty makes feelings known about Freddie Freeman blasting 2-run homer off ex-Dodgers pitcher on ring night

It wasn't a happy return to Dodger Stadium for Detroit Tigers ace Jack Flaherty as his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, came from behind to clinch an 8-5 win on Friday.

Flaherty, who reunited with the Tigers in the offseason after being traded to the Dodgers at last year's trade deadline, received an ovation from the Dodgers fans on his return to the ballpark.

While the World Series-winning pitcher made a strong start to his second stint with the Tigers on Friday, his former teammate Freddie Freeman ruined his numbers by smoking Flaherty for a two-run homer in the sixth inning.

After Flaherty was removed from the mound in the sixth inning, he was seen throwing gum at Freeman from the dugout. Both players broke into a smile as the heartwarming moment was captured on camera.

"Jack Flaherty couldn’t even be mad at Freddie Freeman after this 😅All love between the two World Series champs," MLB wrote, sharing the video.

However, Flaherty shared the video in his Instagram story, making his feelings known, writing:

"NO NO DEFINITELY STILL MAD."

(Image source- Instagram)

Ahead of Friday's game, the Dodgers celebrated the right night by giving out the World Series rings to their players. However, Flaherty, now with the Dodgers, wasn't part of the festivities.

Jack Flaherty shares feelings on returning to 'special' Dodger Stadium with Tigers

Jack Flaherty became a free agent after his World Series-winning second half of the season with the Dodgers in 2024. The flamethrower did not return to the Dodgers in the offseason, signing a two-year, $35 million deal with the Detroit Tigers.

Despite signing for the Tigers in the offseason, Flaherty received a standing ovation from Dodgers fans after his start on Friday. He started 10 regular season games for LA last year and made five postseason starts, one of them being the World Series-deciding Game 5 in October.

The former Dodgers ace shared what it meant for him to return to LA, the team he grew up watching and won a World Series with.

“This is where I grew up,” Flaherty said, “fell in love with the game and then got to live out a childhood dream last year in the second half and through the World Series. This is a special place for me.”

Jack Flaherty received his World Series ring from his former teammates ahead of Saturday's game. He was also presented with a gold-accented jersey with his name and number.

