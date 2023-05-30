After Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees crushed 62 home runs last season, it was hard for onlookers not to correlate his success with that of his team.

The outfielder's 62 home runs smashed the single season record of 61 that was set by fellow Yankee Roger Maris back in 1961. Simultanously, the Yankees won 99 games, which was the second most in AL.

While Aaron Judge's obvious contribution to his team's success is lost on nobody, recent stat posted by an MLB analyst has highlighted just how crucial Judge is.

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch



Judge in 28 Yankees wins .390/.492/.950, 16 HR, 34 RBI



Judge in 17 Yankees losses .161/.264/.242, 1 HR, 4 RBI From the @MLBNetwork research crew -- the #Yankees are going as far as Aaron Judge can carry them.Judge in 28 Yankees wins .390/.492/.950, 16 HR, 34 RBIJudge in 17 Yankees losses .161/.264/.242, 1 HR, 4 RBI twitter.com/i/web/status/1… From the @MLBNetwork research crew -- the #Yankees are going as far as Aaron Judge can carry them.Judge in 28 Yankees wins .390/.492/.950, 16 HR, 34 RBIJudge in 17 Yankees losses .161/.264/.242, 1 HR, 4 RBI twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"From the @MLBNetwork research crew -- the #Yankees are going as far as Aaron Judge can carry them. Judge in 28 Yankees wins .390/.492/.950, 16 HR, 34 RBI. Judge in 17 Yankees losses .161/.264/.242, 1 HR, 4 RBI" - Bryan Hoch

In his post, well-known New York Yankees analyst highlighted the stark difference in Judge's hitting record in Yankees wins versus his stats in losses for the team. Fans were quick to take note of the eye-opening numbers.

Keeping last year's spirit alive, Aaron Judge has a league-leading 17 home runs in 45 games this season. After starting off the season hitting a cool .250, Judge has ramped up the offense since, hitting .397 in May, with 11 of his 17 dingers coming in the latter month.

Similarly, the Yankees have heated up right alongside their 6-foot-7 stud. After going 14-14 in April, the team found themselves at the bottom of the AL East. In May, the team has gone 18-9 and have subsequently climbed the standings, with only the Baltimore Orioles standing between them and the first-placed Tampa Bay Rays.

NYYNYKNYGNYR @NYYNYKNYGNYR @BryanHoch @MLBNetwork Not sustainable. Judge is a great player but damn he needs some help @BryanHoch @MLBNetwork Not sustainable. Judge is a great player but damn he needs some help

After his stellar 2022 season, the Yankees rewarded Judge with a massive 9-year contract worth $960 million. In addition to netting the most lucrative contract for a position player in MLB history, Judge was also named the first captain of the team since Derek Jeter retired in 2014.

Aaron Judge is the Yankees, and the Yankees are Aaron Judge

Judge has shown himself to be the type of player who can turn the game around for his team with one lick of the bat. The Yankees were smart to lock down the 31-year-old when they could. Now, it appears as though they have an ace card up their sleeve, and will have one as long as Judge continues to show up for work wearing the pinstripes.

