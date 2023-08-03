Derek Jeter, the legendary Yankees player and Hall of Famer, had an unforgettable experience when he attended his first soccer game in Miami, along with his wife Hannah.

They were there to witness Lionel Messi, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, playing for his new club, Inter Miami, in the League Cup game against Orlando City. Despite a delay due to bad weather, the wait was well worth it, as Messi scored two goals, leading Inter Miami to a 3-1 victory.

“I think everyone is obviously excited with Messi here. You know arguably one of the greatest players to ever play and there’s a lot of excitement. He’s the talk of the town and I’m just looking forward to getting a chance to watch him play. When you play professional sports, you’re a fan of all sports and all players. You have admiration and respect for them, so I’m looking forward to watching him.” :Said Derek Jeter

Jeter expressed his excitement about Messi's presence in Miami, recognizing him as one of the greatest soccer players of all time. Being a former professional athlete, Jeter understood and appreciated excellence in all sports, and he was thrilled to watch Messi showcase his incredible skills on the field.

Derek Jetter's interest in Football

Derek Jeter And David Beckham

Jeter's interest in football is not new. In 2017, he was seen attending a football game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, displaying his passion for the sport.

His friend and fellow sports icon, David Beckham, had invited him to his first-ever professional soccer game, and Jeter gladly attended Inter Miami's match to witness Messi's highly anticipated debut for the team. This demonstrates Jeter's broader appreciation for various sports and his eagerness to witness exceptional athletes, regardless of the sport.

The meeting of two sports legends, Derek Jeter and Lionel Messi, at the soccer game in Miami added even more excitement and historic significance to the event.