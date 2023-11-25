Derek Jeter bestowed with Football memorabilia by J. J. McCarthy on Yankees icon's Michigan return

Staying true to his roots has always been a priority for Derek Jeter. Now, the Hall of Fame shortstop has been given one of the best gifts that an athlete from his home state can receive.

Although born in New Jersey, Jeter grew up in Kalamazoo, Michigan. It is there that his future team of two decades, the New York Yankees, would first witness his exceptional talents at Kalamazoo Central High School.

On a recent trip to Ann Arbor, home of the University of Michigan, Jeter was given a special present. According to the icon's Instagram, Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy gifted Jeter signed jersey of his.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Instragram / Derek Jeter

Instragram / Derek Jeter

Additionally, Jeter met with Wolverines running back Blake Corum, as well as Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan McCarthy, who is also a native of Michigan. Jeter and McCarthy then went on to host a live discussion from the school's football grounds.

Interestingly, the University of Michigan now enrolls Natasha Rodriguez, the daughter of Jeter's longtime Yankees teammate Alex Rodriguez. Known to be past rivals and longtime friends, A-Rod and Jeter periodically feature as MLB analysts on FOX together.

A father of four, Jeter's life has taken a more domestic turn in recent years. The 49-year old recently spoke about his plans for the upcoming holidays with his family of six, and how remaining at home appears to be the best option. 2023 will be the first Christmas for his son Kaius, who was born in May.

Expand Tweet

"Derek Jeter on Holiday Plans as a Family of 6 — and His Son's First Christmas: 'Best Time of Year' (Exclusive)" - Gina Lawriw

Derek Jeter has been married to Hannah Davis since 2016. With Davis' parents residing in the US Virgin Islands, and the Jeter parents still based in Michigan, travelling for the holidays can pose a logistical nightmare for the young and growing Jeter family.

Derek Jeter remains a legend across various sports spheres

The meeting between Jeter and JJ McCarthy represents a meeting of a past sports star, and a potential future star. Across amateur and pro sports, Jeter is renowned for the kind of sportsmanship and elevated approach that he brought to the game during his time with the New York Yankees.

In his home state, Jeter received as warm a welcome as anywhere. Perhaps one day McCarthy will find himself providing a level of guidance to the next generation of Michigan-based stars.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.