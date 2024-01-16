“Derek Jeter didn't deserve any Gold Glove” - When former Astros star Carlos Correa aimed brutal dig at Yankees icon's defensive achievements

Derek Jeter is one of the most decorated baseball players of all time. Not many have five championship rings to their name and a Hall of Fame plaque. He also has a few Gold Glove awards on his mantelpiece, but those have become a bit controversial.

In fact, a few years ago, Carlos Correa signaled out Jeter's Gold Glove awards and made a bold claim. He earned five over the course of his illustrious career. If you ask Correa, not one was earned.

Per CBS Sports, Correa said:

"Derek Jeter, how many Gold Gloves did he win? Five, I think he won. ... Derek Jeter didn't deserve any."

Jeter took home the award in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2010. From the former Houston Astros shortstop's perspective, those are awards of the fraudulent kind. Jeter didn't comment in response to the dig.

Nevertheless, New York Yankees fans took umbridge with it. They believe Jeter's awards showcased how impactful a defender he was, and his career highlights (the jump throw, the flip, the crash into the stands) justify the awards.

Analyzing Derek Jeter's Gold Glove awards

In the age of advanced analytics, old narratives are often taken down. They provide the ability to look back and see just how good (or not good) someone was despite what their traditional stats might have said.

Was Derek Jeter an elite defender?

Derek Jeter is a prime example of this. He was heralded as a defensive star who could make big plays. Was that true? The metrics seem to suggest the opposite. In fact, they suggest that he was one of the worst defenders ever.

No one started tracking defensive runs saved (DRS) until 2002, so there are a few years unchecked for Jeter. Despite that, he amassed a startling -162 DRS for his career. From 2002 to 2014, he cost the Yankees 162 runs on defense.

In his Gold Glove years, things do not look good:

2004, -13 DRS

2005, -27 DRS

2006, -16 DRS

2009, 3 DRS

2010, -5 DRS

For comparison, Anthony Volpe just won a Gold Glove for his performance at shortstop in 2023. He had 15 defensive runs saved.

