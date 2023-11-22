Baseball
Derek Jeter discusses transformative power of family on his once 'selfish' mindset

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Nov 22, 2023 18:35 GMT
Derek Jeter married and settled down after retiring. He didn't marry his wife, Hannah, until 2016, two years after he retired from baseball. He eventually had four children: three daughters and a newborn son.

This change in life also created a change in Jeter. As the Yankee legend mentioned to Today, he was a self-proclaimed selfish person during his career and his prior life, but getting married and having kids apparently made a big difference.

The retired shortstop says being a father gave him a "new perspective on what’s most important."

“Through my career, I was always very selfish, because it was all about me. … And then once I retired and got married and had kids, it really put things in perspective,” Jeter said.

For Jeter, kids are vital to a lot of things:

“Kids are leaders not only in their schools, but in their communities. And I think there’s just another level of importance that you realize, when you start having a family of your own.”

The former New York Yankees shortstop wants his family to all be involved with his Turn 2 foundation, though he's not sure how the youngest of them will get involved yet.

The five-time World Series champion would like them to experience the joys of giving back to their community in the same way that he did and does.

Derek Jeter growing more and more comfortable

Another change that fatherhood has implemented for Derek Jeter is that he is more comfortable revealing himself. He was not much of a public person while he was playing, and he kept to himself as much as any Yankees legend can.

“It’s not the most comfortable. It doesn’t cross my mind on a daily basis (to) share something on social media," Jeter said. "I think it’s a great platform to share a lot of things that you’re doing, especially from a business standpoint ... but then I also understand people want to see another side of you."

This is a testament to how a player's life changes and how priorities change accordingly.

