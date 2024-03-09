Derek Jeter to host Blackjack bash at Seminole Hard Rock ft. hip-hop artists Fat Joe & Ja Rule

In a recent announcement, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's Blackjack Tournament will now feature Grammy-nominated musician Fat Joe and legendary rapper Ja Rule.

The event will take place in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida from April 12 to April 14. Proceeds from the event will be given to the Turn 2 Foundation. The legendary musicians will perform on the second day, April 13.

"Thrilled to share that Derek Jeter’s Blackjack Tournament Weekend presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will feature performances by Grammy-nominated musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist Fat Joe and legendary rapper, actor, entertainer and entrepreneur Ja Rule on April 13!" - @jeterturn2

Jeter founded the Turn 2 Foundation in 1996, along with his father, with a mission to promote a "healthy lifestyle" for the youth and turn them away from harmful activities such as doing drugs.

Derek Jeter partners with A+E

On Wednesday, A+E Networks announced the collaboration with former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter for two new series.

The announcement from the broadcasting juggernauts came with the news that the network will also create a project with award-winning actor Tom Hanks for a documentary about World War II and former U.S. president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama for a series about America's Reconstruction era.

All the aforementioned projects will air on A+E's flagship channel, The History Channel. Jeter's CAP 2 productions would be in charge of the production of the two proposed series.

The first one is titled "History's Greatest Warriors." The show will discuss the steps on how the most memorable and fiercest warriors in history are made from the ground up. Their origins, the training that they took, and the scope of their impact would be tackled in the series. It will have a variety of topics ranging from Vikings to the Samurai.

The second series will be called "The Icons That Built America." The story will revolve around pop culture icons that left a lasting impact and blazed a trail in what can be labeled "Americana." Icons such as Bruce Lee, Evel Knievel and the N.W.A will be featured in the series.

