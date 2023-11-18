Derek Jeter makes honest admission about his kids planning in advance for holiday season: "Christmas is just in December"

Over his two decades playing for the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter did just about everything. Five World Series rings, five Silver Sluggers, and a Rookie of the Year Award are just some of the hardware that Jeter brought home.

However, since hanging up his glove at the end of the 2014 season, Jeter has had different priorities. Now a father of three, the 49-year-old is gearing up for one of the busiest times of the year.

In 2016, Jeter married model Hannah Davis, and the pair now share two daughters as well as a son who was born earlier this year. To say that Jeter's life is in contrast with his time with the New York Yankees would be an understatement.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Derek Jeter spoke about the pleasures and pitfalls of fatherhood. According to the 2020 Hall of Fame inductee, Christmas represents one of the most joyous times of the year but also the busiest.

After touching on the difficulties of "mobilizing" his young family to travel during the holidays, Jeter revealed that his young children might be slightly spoiled. According to Jeter:

"(My kids) "They have a tough time grasping that Christmas is just in December. We hear what they want 12 months out of the year. I don't think it's any different when Santa is coming."

Over the course of his 20 years, Jeter hit .310 with 260 career home runs and 1311 RBIs. Although many associate Derek Jeter with countless memorable moments, his walk-off home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001 perhaps stands out as his proudest moment in the pinstripes.

Derek Jeter and wife Hannah likely have no problem meeting their children's Christmas needs

While some less fortunate families must budget tightly to give their kids Christmas gifts each year, it is not likely that the same set of problems will affect the Jeters.

In addition to being one of the most celebrated names in the MLB sphere, Jeter makes occasional appearances as a FOX analyst alongside former teammate Alex Rodriguez for supplementary income.

The Jeter kids are still young and have plenty of time to grow. Thankfully, it is likely that as they grow, their demands might lessen. Either way, they are fortunate to have the father that they do.

