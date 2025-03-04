Derek Jeter & Red Sox icon David Ortiz reunite with a hug at star-studded golf event

MLB icon David Ortiz and Derek Jeter, who are also good friends, have been part of many enthralling Yankees-Red Sox classics. The baseball legends gave it all inside the diamond during their heydays, winning multiple championships and individual honors during their long and successful MLB careers.

The Hall of Famers now host the MLB broadcast for the postseason on FOX Sports. Alex Rodriguez completes the trio of former baseball greats hosting the show.

Transcending their love for the franchises that they played for in the MLB, Derek Jeter and David Ortiz reunited and shared a hug during the star-studded TGL Golf league event in New York on Monday.

Take a look at the video here:

The New York Golf Club took on the Boston Common Golf on Monday at Herald Square in NY. Jeter and David Ortiz made way to the facility ahead of the mouthwatering TGL clash. The night ended with NY golf club winning the contest 10-6 against Boston and in the process clinched a playoffs spot.

Derek Jeter celebrated NY's win on Monday night by posting a story on Instagram alongside an image with David Ortiz.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

TGL is a golf league which was created by TMRW Sports. TMRW is a sports venture and the brainchild of golfing greats Tiger Woods, Rory McIIroy, and sports executive Mike McCarley in association with the PGA Tour. The league was founded in 2022, and this is the inaugural season of the golfing event.

Derek Jeter drew parallels between baseball and golf with the advent of positive changes in both

Speaking about how changes impact a sport, Jeter drew parallels between baseball and golf by providing an example from the NBA. In the media interview, he said:

"It's different sports, but every sport evolves over time. You talk about the NBA, I mean, the 3-point line, they didn't use to have it. They make changes, and I think you have traditionalists you get upset when you change the rules. I think it's the same thing with baseball. It's the same thing with golf.

"So, there's always changes in sports. I think TGL is an awesome idea for the younger generation. I think you're going to have the traditional golfers that are saying they don't like it, but I think the younger generation is going to be into it."

Jeter is an investor in the NY Golf Club and supports the league.

