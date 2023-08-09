In a recent Instagram post, Derek Jeter's daughters captured the hearts of fans with their 'girl boss' attitude. During a car ride with his wife, the former New York Yankees captain, known for his illustrious baseball career, was seen in a heartwarming video clip, being playfully ordered around by his daughters.

In the video, Jeter's wife strikes up a conversation with the girls, asking them what was their favorite part of their Cooperstown visit.

The girls charmingly expressed their love for their father being on stage while mocking his lack of speech. Jeter laughed it off, promising to speak on stage the next time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What truly stole the show, however, was the girls' assertive attitude toward their parents. The young Jeters advised their mother not to film their father while he was driving, citing distraction. This prompted Derek to respond, echoing his daughters' sentiments and jokingly instructing his wife to keep her eyes on the road and stop videotaping.

Fans on Instagram reacted with delight and affection, praising the adorable interaction and the Jeter girls' self-assurance.

"Girls rule that house for sure," a fan wrote.

"Love this. Hopefully they don’t boss their new brother around like that," another fan posted.

Derek Jeter's Instagram post

EDreke Jeter's Instagram post

The endearing exchange not only demonstrated the strong bond within the Jeter family but also provided a glimpse into the dynamics of a household in which the girls appear to hold their own. Fans reacted positively to the video, applauding the girls' confidence and ability to manage even their famous father's driving habits.

Derek Jeter's daughters have undoubtedly left a lasting impression in a world where empowerment and self-assurance are celebrated, demonstrating that "girls rule that house for sure."

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah's relationship timeline

Derek Jeter's family

Fans have always loved Derek Jeter, the well-known baseball player who played for the New York Yankees throughout his career. Despite the stadium's cheers and flashing lights, his true supporter and love has been his wife Hannah Davis Jeter.

Mutual friends introduced them in 2012, marking the start of their love story. Despite growing up in different environments, Hannah, who is from the United States Virgin Islands, and Derek, who was born and raised in New York City, connected right away.

Hannah was unaware of Derek's distinguished career as a Yankees shortstop. She admitted that she initially mistook him for a pitcher.

The couple began a low-key relationship, enjoying private moments together while occasionally sharing glimpses of their lives in interviews. Derek announced their engagement in November 2015. In July 2016, they married at the Meadowood Napa Valley resort in St. Helena, California.

They welcomed their first child, Bella Raine, in August 2017. Story Grey, their second daughter, was born in January 2019, and River Rose, their third daughter, was born in December 2021. In May 2023, the family joyfully welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy named Kaius Green Jeter.