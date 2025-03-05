"Derek Jeter's life and mine were aligned" - When Yankees icon's wife Hannah reflected on how timing played a role in their love story

Derek Jeter and his wife Hannah have been married for nearly nine years. After a long dating history, while playing in the MLB, Jeter eventually settled down after retiring in 2014, marrying and having children.

The Hall of Fame shortstop reportedly dated Mariah Carey, Minka Kelly, Adriana Lima and many other famous people before he met his eventual wife, Hannah. From her perspective, timing was absolutely key in their relationship.

In Feb. 2017, several months after their marriage, Hannah wrote an article on The Players Tribune about the version of the New York Yankees star she knew. She confirmed how important the timing of their meeting really was. She said:

"We met at the right time. To me, what matters in a relationship is being at the same place in your lives. And right from the start, I could tell that the timing of Derek’s life and mine were aligned."

She also confessed that she knew vaguely who Jeter was, but she thought he was a pitcher when a friend introduced them. She'd been in New York for a long time, she just wasn't all that into baseball.

That would eventually change with her pairing with the five-time World Series champion, and they met at the ideal time for that transformation to take place.

Derek Jeter's wife once revealed how all the adoring fans made her feel

After she began dating Derek Jeter, his eventual wife Hannah would come to terms with how much fans really loved the shortstop. She'd go into stadiums and read signs professing their love for him. One even asked him to marry her.

Derek Jeter's wife Hannah (Imagn)

She said (via The Players Tribune):

"It was a wild feeling, seeing all of that affection, live and up close. It felt almost as if New York and I were dating the same person. As if I was in love with the same person as millions of other people. I thought, Here’s this guy, who I go home and watch TV and order takeout with — and the rest of the world feels like they have a piece of him too. It was strange. I didn’t know how to reconcile it all."

Hannah admitted that their levels of fame were not equal despite being a famous model, but she eventually adjusted to her new life and relationship. The rest is history.

