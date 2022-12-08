New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is a star player. A major part of Yankees’ success belongs to Jeter and his mother, who always taught him to have a strict work regime and focus on his goals.

As reported by a 2014 article in Women’s Voices For Change, Jeter’s mother Dorothy Jeter spoke about the All-Star’s strict routine in Sports Achievers Biography Series volume entitled "Derek Jeter: Surefire Shortstop"

“Derek had goals, but he knew if he wanted to play in the Little League all-star game or go to baseball camp, he better come home with a 4.0, he better have his behavior intact . . . he better make curfew or he wasn’t going anywhere.”

Before each school year, Charles and Dorothy Jeter ordered Derek and his younger sister, Sharlee, to sign a handwritten contract outlining their commitment to precise study habits, an acceptable grade point average, early curfew times and adherence to a zero tolerance drug and alcohol policy.

Jeter made his MLB debut in 1995 and played his last game in 2014 with the Yankees.

Derek Jeter is married to Hannah Davis and the couple share three daughters

Jeter initially met Hannah at a New York bar in 2012 with mutual friends. They got engaged in 2015 and married the following year.

Bella, Story, and River are their three daughters. They welcomed Bella in 2017, Story in 2019, and River in 2021.

In a 2014 interview, Jeter’s sister Sharlee shared her opinion on him becoming a father.

“Derek thinks that with a kid, today you’re going to be potty trained, this is what you’re going to eat and what times you’re going to eat. That’s just how he lives his life. It’s going to rock his whole world.”

Jeter was recognized in the Hall of Fame at Yankee Stadium and Sharlee posted this:

Prior to Derek Jeter's induction into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, he received 396 out of 397 votes. Under his leadership, the Yankees have won five World Series games.

