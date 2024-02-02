Derek Jeter's Optimum initiative grants Westchester restaurateur $1,000 for local charity and an offer of a lifetime to meet the Yankees icon

Even though Derek Jeter retired from the MLB in 2014, he remains one of the most popular baseball players of all time. The former New York Yankees captain has been ever-present in the baseball universe in the years since his playing days. A television commentator and former owner of the Miami Marlins, Jeter has managed to remain nearly as popular as he was when he was playing.

One of the reasons why Derek Jeter remains so popular is his personality and openness with fans. The former New York Yankees captain has continued to appear in public, as well as making a number of appearances in commercials and pop culture, including a cameo in the hit film The Other Guys.

"Are YOU the GOAT in your community? Tell us how you’re making a difference, and you could win a chance to hang out with Derek Jeter in Miami. Terms apply. See official contest rules at" - @optimum

One of the commercials that Jeter appeared in was with the company Optimum. The internet, television and mobile phone provider had Jeter appear as a spokesperson for the company, as well as featuring him in a contest on their social media platforms.

Optimum hosted a contest for Optimum Complete known as the GOAT, or “Greatest Offer of All Time.” This contest gave the winner a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter, as well as donate $1000 to a local charity of their choosing.

The winner of this contest was a New York-based restauranteur named Bobby Harris. Harris is the co-owner of a number of restaurants in New York, including The Barley House, Barley on the Hudson and the Barley Beach House. After entering the contest on a whim, Harris and his wife will head to Miami to meet the New York Yankees legend.

Derek Jeter is not the only former New York Yankees star that fans will be able to meet in upcoming events

Jeter's Optimum contest is not the only opportunity for fans to meet one of the former New York Yankees greats. Five-time World Series champion Paul O'Neill recently collaborated with the Wolf & Warrior brewery to launch a new IPA named Warrior 21 after O'Neill's jersey number.

"Heads up! You can meet Paul O’Neill on Feb. 2 at Wolf and Warrior Brewing Co. in White Plains, NY from 5:30 - 7:30 pm. Paul will be relaunching his “Warrior 21” IPA beer, with autographs and photo ops" - @BryanHoch

As part of the beer relaunch, O'Neill will be present at the brewery on Friday signing autographs and taking photos with fans. The outfielder will be at Wolf and Warrior Brewing Co. in White Plains, NY, from 5:30-7:30 pm.

