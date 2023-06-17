Derek Jeter spent his entire 20-year career as a member of the New York Yankees. Widely considered to be one of the best shortstops of all time, Jeter was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020.

A 14-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion, many believe Derek Jeter's legacy to be beyond reproach. Indeed, his name has become synonymous with the Yankees franchise.

But since his retirement, doubt has been cast on how titanic Jeter actually was for his team. Derek Jeter never won a batting title, an MVP Award, or hit more than 24 home runs in a season.

ZT🗽 @NY_EvilEmpire Zr @zanyarr_ What is “silencing a stadium” ? 🤔 What is “silencing a stadium” ? 🤔 Jeter’s Flip will always go down as one of the best crowd-silencers in baseball history https://t.co/jVbfKcGmIa twitter.com/zanyarr_/statu… Jeter’s Flip will always go down as one of the best crowd-silencers in baseball history https://t.co/jVbfKcGmIa twitter.com/zanyarr_/statu…

"Jeter’s Flip will always go down as one of the best crowd-silencers in baseball history"

Recently, an outspoken New York Yankees fan posted a video of Jeter's iconic catch during the 2001 ALDS against the Oakland Athletics. The video is widely held up as proof of Derek Jeter's supreme athletic ability.

In a response, another fan, who claims to write for INSC magazine, did not seem to be as fond of Jeter. In his reply, he eviscerated the former shortstop.

Steven 🐘 @SR_TheInscriber @MeltonSZN



Not to mention is noodle for an arm.



Or the fact he was the leader of the clubhouse that he didn't know anything @NY_EvilEmpire Cause he was never the best short stop in baseball, never the best player, never deserved a MVP, and if he played anywhere else he would be hardly talked about.Not to mention is noodle for an arm.Or the fact he was the leader of the clubhouse that he didn't know anything @MeltonSZN @NY_EvilEmpire Cause he was never the best short stop in baseball, never the best player, never deserved a MVP, and if he played anywhere else he would be hardly talked about. Not to mention is noodle for an arm. Or the fact he was the leader of the clubhouse that he didn't know anything

"Cause he was never the best short stop in baseball, never the best player, never deserved a MVP, and if he played anywhere else he would be hardly talked about. Not to mention is noodle for an arm. Or the fact he was the leader of the clubhouse that he didn't know anything" - Steven

Many Jeter detractors point to the fact that, despite winning the 1996 AL Rookie of the Year Award in his first season with the New York Yankees, Jeter never won an MVP Award. His modest home run numbers have also been cited.

Additionally, his defensive play at shortstop has also been called into question. With a career defensive runs saved total of -155, he was perennially finishing seasons with negative DRS (defensive runs saved) numbers.

Derek Jeter was not the best, but far from the worst

Anyone who plays 20 seasons with baseball's most hated team is bound to get their fair share of fan criticism. As the fan himself stated, had Jeter played on a team like the Minnesota Twins for his entire career, he may not be such a divisive player.

Whether or not Derek Jeter was the real deal is up to the beholder. However, nobody can deny that he was the author of some head-turning play that wooed and delighted millions over the years.

