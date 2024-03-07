Derek Jeter's production company CAP 2 all set to tackle diverse topics for two shows on A+E Networks

The Captain Derek Jeter will now foray into a different venture, far from his days in the diamond. The Captain's aptly named CAP 2 Productions is set to partner with A+E Networks in the production of two series.

A+E is more commonly known as the parent company of the History Channel. History is A+E's flagship channel before the company was sold to The Walt Disney Company and Hearst Communication as a joint ownership.

In an unveiling by A+E, the former New York Yankees captain was mentioned along with actor Tom Hanks and former United States president Barack Obama as the personalities are slated to collaborate with the broadcasting company.

Derek Jeter's series have a working titles of "History's Greatest Warriors" and "The Icons That Built America." The first series will be about fighters from different eras and corners of the globe ranging from samurai to NAVY Seals. The second series will showcase pop culture icons that were considered as trailblazers in their own ventures such as Bruce Lee, Evel Kneivel and the N.W.A.

Derek Jeter's media ventures

Unbeknownst to many, the collaboration with A+E isn't The Captain's first rodeo in the media sector. In 2013, Jeter partnered with Simon & Schuster to establish an imprint named Jeter Publishing. The partnership enabled Jeter to produce books inspired by his life for all ages.

In 2014, Jeter established ThePlayersTribune.com that aims to provide a platform for athletes to directly interact with their fans. It has gained decent followers ever since.

The Yankees legend also appeared in a documentary of his own titled "The Captain" that was broadcasted in 2022 on ESPN.

Jeter has also been a staple on the MLB on Fox crew along with Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz, and former New York Yankees teammate Alex Rodriguez. Known for his quite analytical and traditional demeanor during his playing days, a new side of Jeter can now be seen especially when exchanging banters with Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz on the desk.

