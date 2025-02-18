New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter's wife, Hannah Davis, is a model and television host. The couple tied the knot on Jul. 9, 2016, in a private ceremony held in Napa Valley, California. Jeter is reportedly good friends with fellow tennis legend Serena Williams. The two have also collaborated in the past and are currently investors in Michael Jordan's tequila brand, Cincoro.

Having retired in September 2022, it appears Williams is now enjoying plenty of time traveling with her family. On Monday, she took to Instagram to post a series of snaps as she and her daughter, Adira, enjoyed themselves on the beach.

"My mini mini @adiraohanian wanted to take a dip in the ocean. I could not say no," Serena Williams captioned her Instagram post.

Reacting to Williams' post, Hannah Jeter wrote:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥"

Screenshot of Hannah Jeter's comment on Serena Williams' Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@serenawilliams)

Williams, who is worth $300 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) enjoyed a remarkable career and was ranked world No. 1 for 319 weeks, won four Olympic Gold Medals, and won a combined 39 major titles, She has cemented her place on top of the list for the highest-earning women athletes of all time.

Derek Jeter's wife Hannah talks about wanting a "normal" life for her children

Derek Jeter and his better half, Hannah, currently have four children together, three daughters named Bella, Story and River, and a son named Kaius. While she was pregnant with Bella, Hannah Jeter talked about how she hoped that her kids would have "normal" lives, despite their dad being one of the most famous athletes in the country.

"We want our kids' lives to be as 'normal' as possible. They're going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They're going to have to be some strong little people," Hannah Jeter said, via The Players' Tribune.

"We don't want them to be defined by their dad's name - for them, we want him to just be 'Dad.' That will be the piece of him they'll have that the rest of the world doesn't. It will be special, and it will be theirs," Hannah Jeter added.

Derek Jeter Ceremony - Source: Getty

Having hung up his boots in September 2014, Derek Jeter now remains connected to the game he loves as an analyst for FOX Sports while making sure to spend plenty of time with his wife and children.

