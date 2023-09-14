Derek Jeter, a former New York Yankees player, has been married to Hannah Jeter, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, since 2016, and are going strong. The couple has gone through several phases in their marriage.

In a recent interview with E!, the 14-time MLB All-Star opened up about maintaining a healthy relationship with wife Hannah Jeter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“There’s no perfect marriage. You take time with each other but then at the same time you also have to take time for yourself.” – Derek said in the interview.

The couple enjoys spending time together as well as spending time apart since they recognize the value of taking time for oneself.

Hannah Jeter was oblivious of Derek Jeter’s existence

It might be hard to comprehend and believe but Hannah Jeter was actually unaware of the existence of Derek Jeter before the two met. The couple met at a restaurant through common friends in New York in 2012.

“Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream.” – Derek Jeter had posted on his Instagram in September, 2022.

The two started dating after they first met in 2012. They engaged in November 2015 and tied the knot a year later in July 2016. They are parents to four beautiful children named Bella Raine (6-year-old), Story Grey (4-year-old), River Rose (1-year-old), and Kaius (who was born in May 2023).

Jeter spent his entire MLB career with the New York Yankees and played from 1995 to 2014. To honor his legendary career, the Yankees retired Jeter’s jersey number 2.

He is a 14-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner. He has been in the World Series champion team with the New York Yankees 5 times in his career. He was inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020. He was named “Captain Clutch” and “Mr. November” due to his postseason marvels.

He has 14 All-Star appearances and five Gold Glove awards. He won five World Series championships with the New York Yankees. In 2020, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. He was dubbed "Captain Clutch" and "Mr. November" for his postseason exploits.