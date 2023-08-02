The legendary former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter has never been afraid to bring up important topics, especially when it comes to racial issues.

Jeter, who is biracial, experienced difficulties firsthand because he was born during a time when interracial unions were uncommon.

Because of this, he has been a vocal supporter of diversity and inclusion promotion in the MLB.

Jeter brought up the declining number of Black players in MLB during a recent appearance on the podcast "Black Diamonds". It is hosted by Bob Kendrick, the president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

Jeter said:

“I know we just started this, but the number of Black players in Major League Baseball just continues to dwindle, and that’s unfortunate.”

“Any time you get a chance to shine a light on those great players, Black players – to get a chance to shine a light on them in this platform here at the All-Star Game? I mean, that’s-it’s just awesome, and it’s long, long, long overdue.”

In light of the declining representation, he expressed his concern and emphasized the significance of highlighting Black baseball players in the twenty-first century.

The league's sole major baseball video game, MLB The Show, decided to concentrate on the frequently disregarded topic of the Negro Leagues earlier this year. In an effort to inform younger generations about the development and history of the game, Jeter graced the cover of a special edition that also featured NLB stars.

The HBCU Swingman Classic, which Jeter praised for giving players from 17 historically black colleges and universities a stage to showcase their skills, was a significant step in promoting diversity in baseball.

The occasion, which was hosted by Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. during the All-Star festivities, demonstrated the league's dedication to welcoming players from different racial and ethnic backgrounds.

Jeter deserves praise for his commitment to promoting initiatives that celebrate diversity and educating people about the long history of Black baseball players. He keeps having a positive influence on the sport he loves by speaking out for change using his platform.

Jeter's voice carries weight because he is a Hall of Famer and a revered member of the baseball community. His initiatives to bring people together and promote inclusivity are essential steps toward ensuring a more diverse and representative future for Major League Baseball.

MLB's struggle with diversity

Major League Baseball's ongoing diversity issues have come to light as a result of the lack of US-born Black players in the 2022 World Series.

It is a diverse league. Despite the fact that Americans make up the majority of the players, there are also a sizable number of players from other nations and areas of the globe. The Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Cuba, Japan, Canada, and Taiwan are a few of the top nations outside of the United States that produce players.

When Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier to make his MLB debut in 1947 for the Brooklyn Dodgers, this started to change. Racial quotas were soon eliminated, which allowed talent to triumph over race in the league.

Before the start of the 2022 MLB season, a report from "The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES)" at the University of Central Florida shed light on the racial origins of MLB players.

According to the report, on Opening Day 2022, there were about 38% players of color in the league. Most of them (28.5%) were of Hispanic descent. Only 7.2% of players were African-American.

According to the report, there are now fewer Black players in Major League Baseball than at any time since the early 1990s. There might be a limitation to that statistic, though.

Although many of the league's Black players are from Latin America, they may also be considered Hispanic, even though they are Black. Some of the top examples of such players in the league are Yordan Alvarez, David Ortiz and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.