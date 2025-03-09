Derek Jeter steals spotlight as Yankees legend takes part in baseball clinic for local kids in Florida

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was the star attraction for around 150 local children at a baseball clinic in Miami, Florida, this Saturday. The five-time World Series champion spent the day having fun with the children on the field, giving them instructions about baseball and having a healthy lifestyle.

The event was conducted by Play Ball in collaboration with the Turn 2 Foundation, the personal charitable organization of Derek Jeter. Play Ball is an initiative from MLB that aims to inspire the youth to play baseball. Meanwhile, Turn 2 was started by Jeter with his father during his rookie season in 1996 to keep young people away from drugs and alcohol.

Derek Jeter (Image Source: Instagram)

Derek Jeter shared his experience on Instagram story on Saturday. The Hall of Famer also posted a few words to highlight the wider goals of the baseball clinic.

"What's up? This is Derek," he says in one of the clips showing the superstar standing in the middle of a ballpark.

"I'm here with my Turn 2 Foundation and Major League Baseball Play Ball with about 150 kids from the Boys and Girls Club, Miami, Dade, and Broward County."

The next clip showed Jeter handing out high-fives and sharing laughs with the kids as they reached home plate after rounding off the bases. The young ones certainly seemed to be having a lot of fun.

"What a great day!" Jeter posted in a caption on the final clip showing all kids and instructors posing for a group photograph. "In addition to baseball skills, these youth also discovered important values that will benefit them beyond the game."

The 14-time All-Star was one of the most idolized players of his generation and remains one of the most influential former superstars of the game.

Rockies infielder Thairo Estrada compares teammate Ezequiel Tovar with Derek Jeter

Derek Jeter was the shortstop for the Yankees throughout his 20-year career (Image Source: IMAGN)

Colorado Rockies second baseman Thairo Estrada compared his teammate Ezequiel Tovar with New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter.

Estrada was a Yankees prospect in 2013, when Jeter was playing shortstop for the Bronx Bombers.

"It's the consistency," Estrada said, as per AlBat.com. "In that position, being able to play consistently is very difficult. You have to be able to field the ball.

"You have to be able to make the right throw. He does every little thing right. That's what reflects (from Tovar) what Jeter used to do. We're looking at a player who will be elite for many years."

Ezequiel Tovar, who hails from Venezuela, enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the Rockies last year. He posted a .269/.295/.469 slash line with 75 extra-base hits, including 26 home runs and 87 RBIs.

Tovar also led the National League with 45 doubles and picked up a Gold Glove at shortstop at the end of the year.

