Derek Jeter surprises local youth in Miami with baseball clinic

Yankees legend Derek Jeter is enjoying his retirement life, going on fun-filled family trips with his wife, Hannah, and their kids. Besides that, Jeter has expanded his portfolio manifold by making sound investments in various business domains.

The five-time World Series champion cannot truly get past his first love, which is baseball. Despite hanging up his cleats in 2014, Jeter is still associated with the sport via his charity foundation "Turn 2."

He started this philanthropic initiative during his rookie season in 1996 with the aim of guiding young people to turn away from drugs and alcohol and instead turn towards healthier practices in life.

On Monday, Derek Jeter's foundation, along with MLB, held a baseball clinic in Miami, where the Hall of Famer surprised local youths by spending time with them inside the ballpark.

"#Turn2 is proud to have partnered with MLB to provide a “Play Ball” baseball clinic for 150 local youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade and Broward County.

Over the years, his foundation has helped countless youths by providing the necessary guidance to stay away from substance abuse and practice healthy traits daily.

Derek Jeter spoke highly about the baseball clinic in association with the MLB

At the MLB Playball event, Derek Jeter spoke to the media, where he voiced excitement towards collaborating with the major league for a positive initiative.

“I think collaboration is the key. I think baseball still is the greatest sport in the world. And having the support of Major League Baseball down here in Miami … we get a chance to give back from the foundation’s point of view down here where I live,” Jeter said.

Furthermore, he voiced optimism by helping young kids take an interest in the sport and possibly become future stars of baseball.

“It really is awesome. I mean, you start talking about kids at this age. Who knows if any of them will be playing baseball five years from now. The ultimate goal is for them to have a good time, you introduce them to the game and maybe a few of them fall in love with it. So I think that’s the point of it,” said Jeter

Jeter taught some baseball techniques to the kids alongside answering all their questions and honoring their parents who were present in the stands supporting the event.

