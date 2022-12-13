New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame, but his daughters were excited about something else on their father's special day. No brownie points for the guesses.

To prevent his daughters from interfering with his Hall of Fame speech, Jeter remembers tempting them with ice cream:

"I told them if they stay in their seats, I'd get them some ice cream afterward."

Ice Cream was a big deal for Jeter's daughter Bella, who asked her father to inform the crowd of the agreement during his address.

"I'm actually giving a speech, and my oldest is tapping me on the shoulder," Jeter recalled. "And she said, 'Tell everyone that I'm getting ice cream after the game.'"

Watch:

Jeter shared some beautiful pictures from Yankee Stadium and disclosed that his girls finally got their ice cream.

"Great to be back home at Yankee Stadium! Thanks to everyone for making it such a special night for me and my family. The girls had a blast and finally got their ice cream." - Derek Jeter

Here's another video where the subject is ice cream. "Guys, are you guys excited to go to Yankee Stadium?" Hannah, Jeter's wife, asked the girls, and Bella enthusiastically responded, "Yeah!" The girls didn't mention their dad's imminent award once as they kept talking about how excited they were for ice cream (and stadium hot dogs, a baseball classic).

"The girls are looking forward to their first time at Yankee Stadium tonight." - Derek Jeter

Jeter married Hannah Davis in 2016.

Derek Jeter - a doting father

The couple welcomed their first daughter in 2017, the news of which was shared on social media.

In 2019 Jeter gave an interview to Haute Life magazine in which he discussed living in Miami with Hannah and his daughters:

“It’s nice because we’re now in our own home, and it makes it easy to move around, play in the yard, enjoy the outdoors, etc. My wife loves living in Miami.”

The former Yankees player's Hall of Fame induction wasn't announced until January due to the pandemic. In September 2021, Hannah and her daughters went to see Derek Jeter be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

2021 National Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

Jeter gave a speech in which he specifically thanked the women in his life, saying:

"I couldn't be luckier. Let me say it again, let me clarify. I couldn't be luckier that our paths crossed when they did. I love you so much, and there's been nothing more fulfilling in my life."

In December 2021, the couple welcomed their third daughter, River Rose.

Poll : 0 votes