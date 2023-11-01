Corey Seager will be thrilled to know that his hero and Hall of Famer, Derek Jeter, is his fan. Such has been the Texas Rangers' slugger's prowess that even the New York Yankees legend acknowledged his dynamic presence at the plate.

Growing up in North Carolina, Seager was a Yankees fan. He idolized then captain and primary shortstop Jeter, who inspired the franchise to four World Series rings and many more memorable postseason moments.

In 2016, the world was introduced to another shortstop in his rookie year with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Little did the baseball community know that over the years, this rookie would go on to emulate some of the greatest players in that position and establish himself as a postseason legend.

Corey Seager's two-run home run in Game 4 of the World Series made him the only ever shortstop besides Jeter to homer in consecutive games. The Yanks veteran accomplished the feat during their 2000 World Series victory against the New York Mets in Games 4 and 5.

After the game, Jeter was thrilled to speak about Seager's presence in the Rangers lineup. Speaking on FOX's postgame show, he said:

"This guy is my favourite player man. He is fun to watch, I mean he is locked in as anyone else at the plate. He doesn't just get hits he does damage.... Why do you continue to pitch to him? You cannot get him out on strikes because he is aggressive, he is attacking first pitchers and he is one of the reasons why they are here."

Corey Seager: The new 'Mr. October' after bettering HOFer record

Not just Jeter, but Corey Seager also put himself in the same light as the original 'Mr. October', Reggie Jackson. With 48 RBIs, including 19 home runs in 77 games, Seager almost has an identical record to Jackson. If he is able to continue the form and win the World Series ring, he will also equal Jackson's two World Series MVP awards. Seager has one from 2020 while with the Dodgers.