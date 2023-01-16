New York Yankees star Derek Jeter recently appeared in the latest issue of GQ. He joined the first class of inductees in the GQ Sports Style Hall of Fame alongside sporting icons like Allen Iverson and Deion Sanders.

In an interview with GQ's Brett Martin, Jeter spoke about his willingness to instill the virtues of hard work in his three daughters and that he doesn't want his children to have the notion that success is easy:

“You don’t ever want your kids to think that achieving something is easy. People say winning feels good, but why does it feel good? Because it’s hard!”

During his MLB career with the New York Yankees, Derek Jeter has worked hard to reach where he's today. He has stayed away from controversies to stay laser-focused on his profession. Here are his career highlights and awards:

Member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame [Induction 2020]

14× All-Star (1998–2002, 2004, 2006–2012, 2014)

5× World Series Champion (1996, 1998–2000, 2009)

World Series MVP (2000)

AL Rookie Of The Year (1996)

5× Gold Glove Award (2004–2006, 2009, 2010)

5× Silver Slugger Award (2006–2009, 2012)

2× AL Hank Aaron Award (2006, 2009)

Roberto Clemente Award (2009)

New York Yankees Captain (2003–2014)

New York Yankees No. 2 retired

Monument Park Honoree

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is an incredible girl dad

Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter is a hands-on girl dad. In July last year, he was spotted putting up with his kids' shenanigans while his wife, Hannah, was away.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture where his facial expression clearly showed that he was worn out with his girls' antics. In the photo, two Barbie dolls are seen lying face down on the lawn, with water spray from the backyard water slide turned on.

"Guess what I’m thinking???," he captioned his Instagram post.

To which one of the fans humorously commented, "Winning the World Series was easier."

Jeter's three little munchkins, Bella, Story and River, are all under five. Managing three children may frequently get hectic. Jeter, though, seems to be embracing parenthood and enjoying life as a girl dad.

