"Derek is totally in love with her" - When Hannah Davis charmed New York Yankees legend, Derek Jeter, making him give up his "forever bachelor" status

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was quite the ladies' man. The HOFer startled MLB fans when he finally decided to retire from dating and tie the knot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model Hannah Davis in July 2016.

Hannah is 16 years younger than Derek. With hazel green eyes, blonde hair, and tanned skin, she is undeniably the epitome of perfection.

The pair met during the 2012 off-season through a mutual friend while Hannah was at dinner with her mom in New York. Back then, the supermodel was unaware of Jeter's MLB stature and treated him as a commoner.

In a 2017 interview with Players' Tribune, Hannah said:

"I didn’t have any preconceptions about who he was, and I didn’t need much more to go on than this: I had met the nicest guy, and I wanted to get to know him on my own terms. Not Google’s."

Derek, who is accustomed to being treated like an MLB superstar, probably found Hannah's outlook towards him like a breath of fresh air.

As per a US Weekly insider, "the easy-going dynamic" between the pair led Jeter to marry Hannah and give up his "forever bachelor" status.

"Derek is totally in love with her. He thinks she’s beautiful, sweet, and sexy! All of Derek’s friends are jealous that his fiancée is so beautiful.”

After dating for three years, Derek proposed to Hannah Davis, and the pair got engaged in November 2015. They have three daughters - Bella, 4, Story, 3; and River, 10 months.

New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter waited for his MLB retirement to get hitched

Derek Jeter Ceremony

Derek Jeter is someone who always plans things ahead of time. Hence, he was aware that marriage was never going to be an option, given his protracted sporting career.

Most MLB players have to stay away from their families and kids owing to their hectic schedules but Derek was not ready for such a life.

In a 2015 US Weekly interview, Derek said:

“I just know that I personally couldn’t have done it while I was playing. I was too selfish to be able to juggle a family and kids. But I look forward to it happening."

Therefore, Jeter chose to get engaged and finally settle down after his MLB retirement in 2014.

Five years after his marriage to Hannah Davis, Derek was inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown on September 8, 2021. The Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony for Derek Jeter at Yankee Stadium took place in September 2022, a year later. He was accompanied by his parents, sister, wife, and three daughters.

As always, it is lovely to see Jeter surrounded by a strong support system.

