“Deserves better than the Angels unfortunately” “When are we going to see this when it counts?” - Los Angeles Angels fans demand more even as Mike Trout makes history in Seattle

Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels have become a tragedy of the early part of the 2022 MLB season.

After being favored by many fans to clinch the American League West for the first time since 2014, what some call the "most overrated" team in baseball has found themselves short once again.

Even after an impressive weekend in Seattle against the Mariners, the Angels still find themselves nine games behind the Houston Astros for the top spot in their division. Mike Trout was back in his true form this past weekend. However, fans seem unimpressed as he has recently come off of the worst slump of his career.

Mike Trout makes history against a division foe, Twitter expects more from Los Angeles Angels star

Everyone knew the series in Seattle would be a big one for Trout and the Angels. A 14-game losing streak earlier in the month will have them playing some serious catchup for the rest of the summer.

This weekend against the Mariners, Trout made history. He became the first player to hit four game-winning home runs in a single series in the history of the MLB.

This meant that he was singlehandedly responsible for the Angels win in each of their wins in Seattle. It was a monumental feat, to be sure. However, Angels fans are still very sore after a losing streak that saw them fall to a position that is far from a playoff spot.

Mike Trout hit five home runs and nine RBIs this past week. For Angels fans, this is a welcome change. Trout recently broke out of the worst dry spell of his career. He batted .140 and went 0-for-28 in a series with the Phillies earlier in June.

Pressure has been mounting on Mike Trout for years now. The multi-time MVP is under contract with the Angels until the early 2030s as part of a deal that will see the star outfielder make nearly $0.5 billion.

Some fans have taken the obvious route and used their social media presence to congratulate Trout and the awesome performance over the weekend at AT&T Park.

The Los Angeles Angels will return home to Angel Stadium to take on the struggling Kansas City Royals. The Angels will be desperate to pick up some wins against the worst club in the AL.

