“Despicable behavior by Yankee fans!” - Fans tear into Bronx Bombers after bottles thrown at Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s family in Game 4 ALDS

The New York Yankees' playoff exit at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays after a Game 4 loss at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday turned ugly.According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, Yankees fans targeted Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s family in the stands, reportedly throwing plastic bottles at them.Fans reacted to the controversial incident at the ballpark on Wednesday.&quot;@VladGuerrero27 any thoughts on this ? Despicable behavior by Yankee fans as @stoolpresidente attests to&quot;ORANGE &amp; BLUE @legitoilfanLINK@VladGuerrero27 any thoughts on this ? Despicable behavior by Yankee fans as @stoolpresidente attests to&quot;This is why nobody likes Yankee fans they are so classless smh.&quot;marissa marie @mrs25159LINKThis is why nobody likes Yankee fans they are so classless smh&quot;Seriously!!!! OMG....yankees have no sense at all. Their egos are the worse. I am sorry Vladdy's family had to experience that. And I hope everyone is okay.&quot;Margaret @margarethughsonLINKSeriously!!!! OMG....yankees have no sense at all. Their egos are the worse. I am sorry Vladdy's family had to experience that. And I hope everyone is okay.&quot;And yet we are the classless ones for playing a song that mentions New York 😬 yanks fans are biggest losers like Bratty rich kids who can’t be told no 💯&quot;Cripatron11 @cripatron11LINKAnd yet we are the classless ones for playing a song that mentions New York 😬 yanks fans are biggest losers like Bratty rich kids who can’t be told no 💯&quot;And you wonder why he hates and trolls the shit out of the Yankees...&quot;Cam Schlittler enjoyer! @allrise_nyyLINKAnd you wonder why he hates and trolls the shit out of the Yankees...Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s cousin, Gabriel Guerrero, a former Cincinnati Reds outfielder was among the family members targeted by the Yankees fans.