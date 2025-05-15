Despite Aaron Judge's 11th high-velocity homer, Yankees captain lags behind teammate in 117 mph dinger leaderboard

New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge recorded his 15th home run of the 2025 season on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners. In the eighth inning, while facing Mariners pitcher Carlos Vargas, Judge launched a 444-foot shot to left-center field with an exit velocity of 117.7 mph.

The hit gave the Yankees a 3-2 lead, which they held onto, eventually winning the finale of their three-game series.

According to sportswriter Sarah Langs, Judge now has 11 career home runs with an exit velocity of 117+ mph, including postseason play since 2015. However, another Yankees slugger ranks ahead of him in that category.

Giancarlo Stanton has crushed 22 such home runs with an exit velocity of 117 mph or more. Stanton is currently sidelined for the 2025 season due to an elbow injury and is on the 60-day injured list.

Aaron Judge entered MLB in 2016 with the Yankees and has since become an integral part of the franchise. On the other hand, Giancarlo Stanton began his career in 2010 with the Florida Marlins and joined the Yankees in December 2017.

Stanton has established himself as a powerful hitter with a stellar resume that includes five All-Star selections, a National League MVP award, two Silver Slugger Awards, and an ALCS MVP honor.

Yankees captain Aaron Judge opened up about Giancarlo Stanton’s 2024 season

Last season, Aaron Judge delivered a stellar performance for the New York Yankees, finishing with a .322 batting average, 58 home runs, 144 RBIs, and 133 walks. Meanwhile, Giancarlo Stanton, coming off a difficult 2023 campaign, enjoyed a strong bounce-back year.

Stanton particularly shined in the postseason, hitting .273 with 15 hits in 55 at-bats, including seven home runs, 16 RBIs, and six walks over 14 games.

Speaking about Stanton’s performance, Judge said:

"I'm so pumped for him, man. The hard work he puts in the whole season — that guy's gotten booed so many times at the stadium and on the road. He's battled some tough injuries but that guy always shows up when we need him. I can't speak enough about what he does for this team."

Over the course of his career, Giancarlo Stanton has recorded 429 home runs and 1,103 RBIs with a .257 batting average. In comparison, Aaron Judge has hit 330 home runs and tallied 757 RBIs with a career .293 average.

