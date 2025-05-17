Despite no championship ring, Francisco Lindor joins elite company with Derek Jeter

Francisco Lindor and Derek Jeter have a lot in common, apart from the fact that they both play shortstop. While Lindor may not have a World Series title yet, he matches up with the New York Yankees legend in several statistical categories.
On Friday, MLB shared Lindor’s and Jeter’s numbers through their age-31 seasons, and they are strikingly close.
Games Played:
- Lindor: 1,418
- Jeter: 1,525
OPS (On-base Plus Slugging):
- Lindor: .819
- Jeter: .847
Home Runs:
- Lindor: 257
- Jeter: 169
bWAR (Baseball-Reference Wins Above Replacement):
- Lindor: 51.3
- Jeter: 48.5
Gold Gloves:
- Lindor: 2
- Jeter: 2
World Series Titles:
- Lindor: 0
- Jeter: 4
While Jeter has the edge in rings and defensive accolades, Lindor’s offensive power and WAR give him a strong argument in his own right. His 257 home runs dwarf Jeter’s 169 over the same age span.
However, what sets Jeter apart is that he won five World Series titles in his career. Meanwhile, Lindor is yet to play even a single World Series game, let alone win once.
Francisco Lindor is signed to a 10-year, $341 million contract with the team that did a record signing with Juan Soto on a 15-year, $765 million contract. That means the Mets will likely contest and put up a good squad every year in order to maximize the presence of two of the best hitters in baseball.
If Lindor ends up having a career similar to that of Jeter, he'll likely find a place in Cooperstown.
Francisco Lindor only four home runs away from surpassing Derek Jeter
Derek Jeter hit 260 home runs over his 20-season career, all with the Yankees. This means Francisco Lindor is only three home runs away from tying the former Yankees shortstop and four away from acquiring the fifth spot on the all-time list of shortstops with the most home runs in MLB during the regular season.
The list of most home runs as shortstop is as follows:
- Cal Ripken Jr. - 353
- Alex Rodriguez- 345
- Ernie Banks - 298
- Miguel Tejada - 285
- Derek Jeter - 260
In 2025, Lindor has so far hit nine home runs while hitting .294, six stolen bases and 26 RBIs.