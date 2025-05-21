Despite heated rivalry, Aaron Boone’s brother Bret makes feelings known about Yankees manager’s leadership in NY

Sibling rivalry takes center stage in New York as New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone goes up against his elder brother, Bret, in a three-game series against the Texas Rangers.
Bret, a hitting coach with the Rangers, is going up against his younger brother for the first time since the latter's appointment as the manager of the Bronx Bombers.
Although Bret is four years older than Aaron, the younger Boone has more experience under his belt in the dugout. Bret, who was hired by the Rangers earlier this month, talked about his sibling's leadership ahead of Tuesday's match-up.
“It was always ‘Bret’s little brother,’ and then all of a sudden he got the Yankees job and people are saying, ‘You’re Aaron’s brother.’ I’m like, ‘Wait a minute,’” Bret said.
“He’s always been a man of really high integrity,” Bret added. “I’ve always been proud of my little brother, but I’m really proud of the job he’s done. He’s under a microscope here in New York. And I told him, ‘Where else would you want to be?’"
While Bret is just two weeks into the job, he is getting familiar with the pressure that his brother goes through regularly, especially when the team loses.
Bret Boone shares dinner story about Aaron Boone
Aaron Boone and his brother Bret has been in opposition dugouts as players but this is the first time they face each other as team's staff members. Bret revealed that he had dinner with his younger brother before the series opener.
"Well, it's new for me, he actually paid the bill last night," Bret said. "That was nice, though. That's a good big skipper now. We don't get to see each other much. Last time I saw Aaron was Christmas, and he comes to San Diego. I might pop in Anaheim, so it was good. It's good catching up.
"It's nice to see him over there. It's, it's a fun story, but at the end of the day, you know, when that game starts, we've been here before and done that as players now. Now, as a uniform person, a little bit different, but I'm looking forward to it."
Facing his older brother, Aaron Boone's Yankees lead the Rangers 3-0 after eight innings in the series opener at Yankee Stadium.