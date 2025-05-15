Despite Hunter Brown’s mound dominance, Astros insider believes $4.1M slugger is Houston's MVP at quarter mark

Jeremy Pena, signed to a one-year $4.1 million contract, has led the Houston Astros offense in the first quarter of the 2025 season. The slugger leads the team in RBIs (23) and batting average (.315). While pitcher Hunter Brown is also having a stellar season, a case can be made for both of them as the team's MVP.

Pena, since moving to the leadoff spot on April 27, has been hitting at .406, going 28-for-69. He has scored nine runs and driven in fifteen in his last 16 games.

Hunter Brown has a 6-1 record in eight starts. He has conceded just eight earned runs in his 48.2 innings pitched and has a 0.90 WHIP.

On the "Crush City Territory" podcast's latest episode, insider Chandler Rome picked Pena for the quarter pole MVP after his co-host Tyler Strattford picked Hunter Brown.

Rome described his decision by maintaining how Pena is currently having a breakout year and has led the team in different metrics.

"This is the breakout you were waiting on from him," Pena said (7:40 onwards). He's got a .807 OPS in his first 158 at-bats. Since he's taken over that leadoff spot, the lineup has become more dimensional and the run production has gone up. The offense is better with him at the top.

"It's all the underlying stuff. He's lifting the ball more. He's not hitting it on the ground. His walk rate is way higher. He's walked 11 times in 158 at-bats, which for Peña is pretty good percentage-wise. His on-base percentage is over .350, which, with his speed, they've been begging for — to get on base more, show his speed, and steal bags. You're seeing a guy coming into his own.

Jeremy Pena's 4-hit night earns praise from manager Joe Espada

Jeremy Pena continued his seven-game hit streak after going 4-for-4 on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. His second RBI of the night also turned out to be the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, which was enough for the Astros to retain the 4-3 lead after the ninth and get the win.

His performance earned praise from his manager Joe Espada.

“He is really being something more than I expected,” Espada said. “I knew he’s got the potential to be a really exciting all-around player, but right now, what he’s doing, it’s incredible. He’s not backing down from the moment. He’s getting pitches to hit, and he’s not missing them. … The job he’s doing is outstanding.”

His change to the leadoff spot has improved his average to .315 from .247, and he is only expected to get better if his form continues.

