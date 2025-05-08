Despite lackluster performances, Orioles GM reveals why he stands by skipper Brandon Hyde 

The Baltimore Orioles currently sit at the bottom of the AL East table but their general manager has shown faith in manager Brandon Hyde, saying he's the man to take them forward.

Ad

The skipper is in his seventh season with the team and has a wealth of young talent at his disposal. While Hyde and his team have gotten off to a disappointing start this season, GM Mike Elias is confident that he can turn things around.

Hyde is a former coach who won the World Series with the Chicago Cubs in 2016. He took up the manager position with the Orioles in 2019 and has guided them through a tough rebuilding period. While they exceeded expectations over the past few years, they have failed to get going in 2025.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Orioles' poor start has raised questions about Brandon Hyde's future with the club. However, their GM has publicly expressed his confidence in Hyde and emphasized it once more on the New York Post's "The Show" podcast with Jon Heyman:

(from 32:48 mark onwards)

Ad

"Well, personally, he's accomplished so much. We came out of a really gruelling rebuild and put together a winning team in the AL East. We won the division in 2023 and over the course of at least two calendar years were the winningest team in the AL. And that was with a low payroll," Elias said.

Ad

"We've had a couple of bad playoff series in short series and now we're off to a crappy start here and it's tough on all of us. But you look at why we're struggling right now, it starts with the rotation and I just don't view that as a reflection on the manager. So we've got a lot of room to get better all around the organization.

Ad

"That starts with me, it goes on everybody in the organization and we all are trying to do our jobs better to get back to where we should be. Because this is below anyone's expectations and it's below our standards. But this is not one person's fault and we're all working on this," he added.

Ad

Brandon Hyde has taken the Orioles to the playoffs for two consecutive years now but faces a tough challenge this time around. With struggles in their starting rotation, Baltimore is reliant on its offense which has failed to make up for their lack in pitching.

Manager Brandon Hyde opens up on Orioles' offensive struggles after 5-2 loss vs. Twins

The O's fell to their second defeat against the Minnesota Twins this week, having managed to score only three runs over the two games.

Ad

"It's a bunch of individuals, it's been going on for a while. If you just look at our offensive numbers, we got a lot of guys struggling," Hyde said via "Orioles on MASN".

Expand Tweet

Over the past two games, the top of the Orioles' lineup has failed to score any runs, with only Ryan Mountcastle driving in a sole RBI hit. As it stands, Baltimore holds one of the worst records in the MLB this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Borooah Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.



Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.



Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.



One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.



Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC. Know More