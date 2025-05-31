Despite ongoing challenges, Mets skipper Carlos Mendoza believes Juan Soto is “in a good place”

Juan Soto was 0-for-17 before he broke the hitless skid in Friday's 4-2 win against the Colorado Rockies. The New York Mets star scored an RBI double in the third inning. This game needs to be a building block if Soto is to overcome his struggles in 2025, having signed a record $765 million deal in the offseason.

After Friday's game, Soto is hitting .229 along with eight home runs, seven stolen bases and 26 RBIs. This is not the kind of production that comes with his hefty salary.

While there has been mounting criticism over Juan Soto's output so far, manager Carlos Mendoza seemed nonchalant. Mendoza thinks it's only a matter of time before the outfielder finds his groove again.

"I mean, he's gonna get going, you know," Mendoza said. "And we've seen it — pretty much seems like every day he's hitting a couple balls hard. Like, the results haven't been there, but he's gonna get going. I said it last game — he didn’t hit the ball hard, but there was something there, like whether it was the balance — there was something there.

"But again, every day I sit here and, you know, you look at the numbers — he's gonna get going here pretty soon. Not really, you know, because he knows he's in a good place. So yeah, I treat him the same way I treat the other guys too."

Juan Soto unswayed by criticism surrounding his hitting

Juan Soto is coming off a career year, averaging .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and was second in MLB with 129 walks. He became a prized free agent before signing a mammoth deal. Thus, expectations were quite high for the outfielder. And so far, they haven't been met.

Despite the constant scrutiny, Juan Soto is working hard in the cage and, like a ballplayer, knows that he is only a couple of hits away from truly getting going.

"I don't feel any pressure," Soto told reporters. "I would say it's more about coming through for the team. You know, everybody's hoping I come through, and I want to help the team either way — try to get some wins. I know I've been struggling and I haven't been there for them, but I will be."

The Mets will like that optimistic approach as they would like to catch fire with their outfielder at the plate.

